Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.13 ($84.76).

Basf stock opened at €54.56 ($59.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.73.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

