Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 269.01% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

