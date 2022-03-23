Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Underperform

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRGLY. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.48) to GBX 1,224 ($16.11) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $29.24 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

