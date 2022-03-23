Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Hold

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.