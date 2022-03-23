Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

