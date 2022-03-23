Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €32.12 ($35.30) and last traded at €32.10 ($35.27). 153,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.34 ($34.44).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.86 ($39.40).

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

