JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.79). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 5,444,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 383,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.