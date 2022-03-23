John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $33,876.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.92.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

