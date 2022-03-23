John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $345.47

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.47 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.17). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.17), with a volume of 846,328 shares traded.

MNZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.94) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £500.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 446.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.47.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

