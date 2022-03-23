Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 14,025 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.29, for a total transaction of $3,931,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $279.60 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.