JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,106,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

