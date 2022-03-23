JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.99. 1,475,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.