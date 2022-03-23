Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

About Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.