K. Michelle Borninkhof Buys 259 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZO opened at $1,946.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,931.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,864.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,322.74 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

