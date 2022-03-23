K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 158,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 219,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.