Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 750 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KALU stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 124,444 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

