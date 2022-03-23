Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 750 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
KALU stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 124,444 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
