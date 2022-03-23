Karen A. Brophy Sells 112 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $21,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,217. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

