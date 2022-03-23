KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 4.8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 68,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,259,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

