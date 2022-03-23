KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,795,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £22.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.

In other KEFI Gold and Copper news, insider John Edward Leach purchased 12,500,000 shares of KEFI Gold and Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($164,560.29).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

