Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,918,256.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

