Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 2,434,179 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 2,434,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,947,845.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37.

Shares of NYSE KODK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 3,450,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.26.

KODK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

