Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,168 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

