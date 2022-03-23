Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

