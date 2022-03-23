Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 533.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

