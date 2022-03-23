Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

