Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

ON stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,055 shares of company stock worth $2,125,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.