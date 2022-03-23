Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 851 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Shares of NSC opened at $278.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.