Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 710 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

