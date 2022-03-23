Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

