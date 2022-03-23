Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $684,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ExlService by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.16.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

ExlService Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.