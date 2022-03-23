Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.