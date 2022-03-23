Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

