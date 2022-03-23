Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 302 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 65.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 25,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,491 shares of company stock valued at $32,065,078 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

