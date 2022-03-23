KeyCorp Upgrades Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to Overweight

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

DUOL stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

