Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after buying an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,088. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.