KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 47,384 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 47,384 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $339,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.