Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Up 9.6%

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.70. 788,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,810,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Knightscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSCP)
Knightscope Inc is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. Knightscope Inc is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knightscope (KSCP)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.