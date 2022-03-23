Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 130,327 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,764,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 535,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 199,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

