Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

