Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $411.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.