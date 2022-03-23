Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 47.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

