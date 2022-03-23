Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $218,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

