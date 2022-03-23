Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

