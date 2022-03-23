Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LAKE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

