Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
LAKE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
