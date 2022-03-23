Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $99,187.00

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $99,187.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

