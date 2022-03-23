Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.40) to GBX 781 ($10.28) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 815 ($10.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCSHF stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

