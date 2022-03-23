Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

LE opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

