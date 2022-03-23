Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $274,151.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

