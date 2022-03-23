LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 32,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.