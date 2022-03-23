Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGRDY shares. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LGRDY stock remained flat at $$19.72 during trading hours on Friday. 115,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,177. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

